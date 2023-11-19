Duster Extreme, the off-road test by Dacia | FormulaPassion

Only a few months ago Dacia presented the setup Extreme, placing it at the top of the range of its four models: Duster, Sandero, Spring and Jogger. And he did it with a very clear and deliberately declared objective: to win over new customers who attribute great value to the outdoors among the criteria for choosing a car. Because after all, the Extreme setup is aimed precisely at this type of public, the one who almost makes off-road and off-road driving a lifestyle. In recent days we have had the opportunity to put the new one to the test, and not only in an off-road context Dacia Duster in the Extreme setup.

Outdoor design

Already at first glance, the outdoor inspiration of the design of the new Dacia Duster Extreme is evident: the color was chosen for the external livery Oxide Green, enriched by copper-coloured finishes that characterize the mirror caps, the hubcap, the Dacia logo on the boot lid and also other style elements. Externally, the overview is complemented by 17″ Gloss Black alloy wheels and topographic decorative motifs that refer to the altimetric curves of military maps, clearly visible in particular on the B-pillars of the doors.

The interior of Dacia Duster Extreme

Even inside the passenger compartment the Romanian brand has intervened to render functional the Extreme setup on Duster. It is no coincidence that it can be said that the use of innovative, resistant and easy-to-maintain materials has almost been “abused”: let’s think about the new gray MicroCloud fabricwhich stands out for being very resistant and easy to clean, and which has been used for the door panels and seats, or even for the rubber mats which stand out for their high practicality, being not only very resistant but also easily removable and quickly washable with a simple jet of water.

The range for Italy

There range of Dacia Duster Extreme is available with 2-wheel drive with TCe 150 EDC petrol, LPG ECO-G 100 and Diesel Blue dCi 115 engines, while the 4×4 transmission can be equipped with the Diesel Blue dCi 115 engine solution (the latter is the was the subject of our test). On the Italian market, the list prices it starts from 21,550 euros for the ECO-G 100 4X2 version, rises to 22,550 euros for the Blue dCi 115 4X2 and 25,050 euros for the Blue dCi 115 4X4, and reaches up to 25,450 euros for the TCe 150 EDC 4X2.

The test of Dacia Duster Extreme

Our test drive was conducted both on long motorway stretches and on city, urban and, obviously, extra-urban routes. Proof that Dacia Duster Extreme he passed it as predicted: the car’s handling was positive in every situation, proving capable of emerging with its head held high even from particularly difficult terrain. The response offered by the engine during urban driving was very convincing, while the six-speed manual gearbox did not seem too smooth to us.

Test drive passed