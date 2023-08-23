On the occasion of the Opening Night Live of Gamescom 2023 the first was shown gameplay trailers Of Dustborn, a single-player action-adventure game that feels particularly stylish. Let’s see the video:

In Dustborn the player takes on the role of con artist Pax, who has the ability to turn language into a weapon. Looking for a new life and a way out, Pax has been hired to transport an important package from Pacifica to Nova Scotia, via the American Republic controlled by Justice. All this will translate into a long car journey, for an adventure on the road in which the enemies are robots and the adventure companions all have special powers.

Dustborn is scheduled for release on 2024on a date yet to be determined, on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4 and PS5.