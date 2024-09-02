Dustborn has received a significant amount of criticism, but most of it, according to developers Red Thread Games, is not about specific elements of the game but rather ideological or perceived ideological issues, resulting in a “tide of hatred and abuse“, as reported by the team in a message on X.
The game is a particular narrative adventure that mixes typical elements of this genre with others from turn-based RPG and rhythm game features, placing everything in a very particular setting. Not exactly a standard title, and also intentionally provocative in some aspects, but the discussion that has arisen seems to have little to do with the specific elements of the game.
There have been many criticisms constructive feedback from players that were also welcomed positively by the developers, but it seems that Dustborn has ended up at the center of a sort of “culture war” since its launch, being accused of spreading “woke” values in a marked way.
Little constructive criticism, a lot of hate
These are accusations that we are seeing more and more often recently in the world of video games and often unfounded, but this is perhaps one of the most obvious cases.
“We expected Dustborn to spark conversations and debates and hoped to engage our players in a positive and constructive way. Unfortunately, this conversation has been drowned out by a wave of hate and abuse,” the team wrote in their message to X.
“We welcome thoughtful comments and respectful criticism. We welcome discussion and debate. But we have zero tolerance for hate speech. hate, harassment and threats of any kind. Anyone who engages in these behaviors will be removed from our community.”
Publisher Quantic Dream also released a statement expressing solidarity and support for Red Thread Games, saying they stand with them against “hatred in all its forms.” In the meantime, you can learn more about the game in our Dustborn review.
