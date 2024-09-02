Dustborn has received a significant amount of criticism, but most of it, according to developers Red Thread Games, is not about specific elements of the game but rather ideological or perceived ideological issues, resulting in a “tide of hatred and abuse“, as reported by the team in a message on X.

The game is a particular narrative adventure that mixes typical elements of this genre with others from turn-based RPG and rhythm game features, placing everything in a very particular setting. Not exactly a standard title, and also intentionally provocative in some aspects, but the discussion that has arisen seems to have little to do with the specific elements of the game.

There have been many criticisms constructive feedback from players that were also welcomed positively by the developers, but it seems that Dustborn has ended up at the center of a sort of “culture war” since its launch, being accused of spreading “woke” values ​​in a marked way.