Choosing a university career is one of the most important decisions of our life, and although it is true that this does not have to determine what we are going to dedicate to the rest of our life, as a general rule it usually marks the path we are going to make.

That is why it is a very important decision, in addition to the fact that you are going to dedicate several years of your life to it, so before making this decision it is important to take into consideration several aspects and have the conviction that it is what we want. There are several factors that come into action when choosing a career, For some are the influence of the family and for others their passion for a certain matter.

But there are others that do not have it so clear, so they are more open to choose a different path. Many opt for careers that then open you to doors to well -paid jobs, others look more at market trends and have a high insertion in the work world, while many are Those who worry the course itself, how long it is and how it is difficult.

This It depends a lot on the person, their abilities and how willing to be struggled to get it. Within this context, artificial intelligence has also become a perfect tool to guide young people in their higher studies, and we have asked him What are the races that require less effort to get them out, and have shared three examples.

The three university careers that require less effort, according to AI

As always that we ask the AI, you do not have to take everything it says, your ideas are the result of a collection of information with which it has been trained, so it perhaps leaves out certain aspects that real life can influence real. Even so it is curious to see what AI says about university careers that require less effort.

1. Business Administration

The AI ​​notes that: “this career It stands out for not demanding excessive intellectual burden and offer an attractive structure in terms of academic programs and labor dynamics in companies. Besides, It has more practical and accessible subjects compared to other study offers. “

2. Graphic design

For graphic design “it is considered a career that does not demand a high mental and physical demanda, which makes it an attractive option for those looking for a balance between creativity and academic effort“

3. Communication

Finally, the AI ​​points out the communication careers, here we can encompass journalism, audiovisual communication, marketing, advertising and public relations among others. According to the AI, “these races also appear on the list because many of their subjects are oriented to creativity and personal expressionaspects that are less demanding for certain students. ”