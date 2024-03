A young man watching Houthi leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi's speech in January this year | Photo: EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Through a statement made this Thursday (14) on a Yemeni broadcaster, Abdul Malik al-Houthi, leader of the Houthis, classified by the United States as a terrorist group, made statements that indicate his desire for an escalation in the attacks carried out against Western ships transiting the Red Sea.

In his statement, al-Houthi made clear his group's explicit objective of preventing ships linked to Israel from also transiting the Indian Ocean towards the African continent.

“Our main battle is to prevent ships linked to the Israeli enemy from passing not only through the Arabian Sea, Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, but also through the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope [localizado na África do Sul]”, he said.

The group, which is financed by the Iranian regime, has been carrying out since November 2023, a month after the Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel, its indiscriminate attacks against ships in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, stating that this procedure is done in “ solidarity with the Palestinians” in Gaza, where Israel is carrying out its military offensive against Hamas, aiming to dismantle the terrorist group and recover the captured hostages still in the enclave.

The attacks carried out by the Houthis caused the US and the UK to carry out planned military operations in Yemen, which culminated in the deaths of around 34 members of the Yemeni militia. The Houthis' actions have caused companies to reroute their routes for longer and more costly trips around southern Africa, all to escape an attack.