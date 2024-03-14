They appeared in October, when a storm washed away the soil of the Northern Ireland wetlands: human bones, protruding from the tea-colored water in the Bellaghy peat bog.

The skeletal remains were quite puzzling. Then the researchers saw more.

“The skin was as pink as ours,” said Nikki Deehan, a detective inspector with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

It is now known that the remains – extraordinarily well preserved – belonged to an Iron Age teenager. But in the weeks before radiocarbon dating turned the find into an archaeological triumph, researchers wrestled with a more uncomfortable possibility: Was the body an echo of a not-so-distant history?

These are the terrifying discoveries in Northern Ireland. Ghosts—and bodies—don't stay buried forever.

When the Bellaghy peat bog man emerged from the earth in October, researchers were searching for other secrets in other peat bogs in County Monaghan.

A highly anticipated search was abandoned in November. Investigators had searched for the remains of Columba McVeigh, who was shot dead by the Irish Republican Army and secretly buried in 1975. McVeigh, who was 19 when she died, is one of Northern Ireland's so-called missing: 17 people who were murdered and secretly buried by paramilitary groups during the Troubles in Northern Ireland, the guerrilla war that ravaged the island for almost 30 years. In the years since the Good Friday Agreement formally ended that conflict in 1998, an independent commission has recovered the remains of 13 of the missing people. The search continues for the other four.

Noting both the freshness of Bellaghy's body and its location – close to the border of County Tyrone, a sectarian hotspot during the Troubles – Deehan said investigators consulted with the commission about whether the body could be that of McVeigh.

Bellaghy's remains were radiocarbon dated by Queen's University Belfast and estimated to be about 2,300 years old.

If radiocarbon technology were not able to determine the age of the remains, said Alastair Ruffell, a forensic geologist at Queen's University Belfast, authorities could be investigating a possible murder without knowing that any possible crime was millennia old.

For researchers working in Northern Ireland, the archaeological celebration was a welcome break.

“It's amazing to be a part of something where you know there's not a grieving family next door,” Deehan said.