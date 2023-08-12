His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him,” urged the youth in the UAE to adhere to the authentic values ​​of the UAE society, to preserve the constants on which it is based, and to respect its customs and traditions. He called on them to take positive examples in their lives because of their impact on building their personalities. Training them, directing their behavior, and preparing them to be good members of society.

His Highness, the President of the State, also stressed the necessity of preserving and strengthening family ties, and benevolence to and care for parents, which is at the core of the teachings of our true religion.

During his meeting with a number of his young sons in the Council of the Bahr Palace on the occasion of the International Youth Day, His Highness exchanged patriarchal conversations and talked with them about their ideas, aspirations and visions. He praised what he heard from them of proposals and ideas that reflect their awareness of issues of concern to the country in its present and future.. stressing that the state of The UAE is looking for bright, qualitative ideas. His Highness also stressed the role of youth in preserving the reputation and good image of the UAE, which made it appreciated and respected by the countries of the world.

His Highness, the President of the State, said that the UAE is advancing at a fast and great pace. This is closely related to the clarity of its vision, the definition of its strategy, and the speed with which decisions are taken in a timely manner. He indicated that the state believes in the important role of youth in contributing to advancing its progress and realizing its visions.

His Highness added that the world is in a state of constant change and there are many challenges facing it.. However, the UAE has a clear vision for the long-term future that it follows and works to achieve with the energy, determination and capabilities of its people.

His Highness said that the challenge of crises such as “Corona” prompted the UAE to actively seek to benefit from technology to find innovative solutions to meet the challenges of food and water security by starting to implement qualitative initiatives for water desalination and rice and wheat cultivation according to the latest technological methods .. indicating that the UAE is looking forward from To bring about an unprecedented quantum leap in this regard to achieve food security. In conclusion, His Highness expressed his wishes for success for the youth in the UAE in achieving their aspirations and serving their society and country.