Superpowers | Taiwan’s vice president defected to the United States, China eased up

According to Taiwan, China has no reason to be provoked by a normal visit.

of Taiwan vice president William Lain is scheduled to fly to the United States on Saturday. Although Lai only stops by the United States briefly when changing planes on his way to the Paraguayan president Santiago Pena to the inauguration, the trip has angered the Chinese authorities.

Lai stops in New York on the way out and in San Francisco on the way home.

China’s foreign ministry last week called for sticking to the one-China principle and ending official meetings between representatives of the United States and Taiwan.

In April, the president of Taiwan Tsai Ing-wen and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives by Kevin McCarthy the meeting spawned China’s three-day military exercises in Taiwan waters. The exercises simulated the blockade of Taiwan.

Law is as a candidate in Taiwan’s presidential election next year.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs downplayed Lai’s trip in advance and reminded that vice presidents have already visited the United States a dozen times before.

“If China decides to take provocative actions, then China, not Taiwan or the United States, will be responsible for upsetting the peace and stability of the region,” argued the representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Jeff Liu.

China considers Taiwan a rebel province, which it is ready to return to the mother country by force if necessary.