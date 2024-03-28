Los Angeles (AFP)

Veteran Kevin Durant scored thirty points and led the Phoenix Suns to victory over the host Denver Nuggets, the defending champion and leader of the Western Conference, 104-97, in the NBA.

There is a major struggle for the top spot in the Western Conference between several clubs, as Denver leads (51-22), with a slight difference from both the Minnesota Timberwolves and the Oklahoma City Thunder (50-22).

The Suns scored 16 three-pointers, and created a lead that they did not relinquish throughout the match.

Durant, who also picked up 13 rebounds, said that he did not want to send a message, but rather pay attention to the details in the straight line, before the start of the playoff rounds: I don’t know if you want to prove something, I think we want to improve, we are trying to play beautiful football. .

Despite playing the match suffering from back and hip pain, Serbian giant Nikola Jokic, the two-time best player in the league, scored 22 points, 9 rebounds and 10 assists.

But the Nuggets were affected by the absence of their other star, Canadian Jamal Murray, for the third game in a row, due to a sprained ankle, and this is the third loss in the last 18 games for the Nuggets since the “All-Star” week pause.