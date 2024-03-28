Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA) and JERA Company, which is the largest electricity generation company in Japan, announced that they had concluded an agreement to purchase electricity and steam with Saudi Aramco Total Refining and Petrochemical Company (SATORP), for the purpose of developing a new industrial production station. Joint Electricity and Steam Company to supply the “Admiral Petrochemical Complex” to be established in Jubail Industrial City in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

#quotenergyquot #AndquotJiraquot #cooperate #develop #power #station #Saudi #Arabia