An excellent Danilo Gallinari gives his contribution to the very important success of the Hawks on the Nets, Miami passes to Chicago while Golden State with an incredible final places the comeback on Utah.
Atlanta Hawks-Brooklyn Nets 122-115
Heavy victory in a “play-in game” perspective for the Hawks (41-37) over the Nets (40-38). Atlanta thus leaps to eighth position, pushing the New York team to tenth. Danilo Gallinari produces a performance of great substance, signs 15 points and gives very productive minutes off the bench to coach McMillan. In Brooklyn, on the other hand, an absolutely unstoppable Kevin Durant is not enough, who in the end closes with something like 55 points, thus marking his new career high. Young and his teammates take control of operations in the second quarter and keep the guests at a distance, despite KD finding the basket from any position. With Dragic ending up in the Covid protocol and Brown and Curry having to forfeit, the reworked Nets can’t keep up with the Hawks, who thus arrive at +14 seven minutes from the siren. Durant, however, with a series of spatial plays brings the visiting team back in the wake that places the 13-0 partial that reopens the games. Inertia seems to pass into the hands of the Nets but the end of the race belongs to Young who scores nine of his 36 points in the last minute of the match, bringing the hosts back to a safe distance. Atlanta thus conquers its fifth consecutive success.
Atlanta: GALLINARI 15 (3/4, 2/5, 3/5 tl), with 5 rebounds, 1 assist and 1 recovery in 25 ‘. Young 36 (6/15, 4/9, 12/14 tl), Hunter 15, Luwawu-Cabarro 11. Rebounds: Capela 12. Assists: Young 10.
Brooklyn: Durant 55 (11/18, 8/10, 9/11 tl), Irving 31, Edwards 9. Rebounds: Drummond 13. Assists: Irving 6.
Chicago Bulls-Miami Heat 109-127
Great offensive performance for the Heat (50-28) who beat the Bulls (45-33) in Chicago solidifying their leadership in the Eastern Conference. The Florida team places the decisive acceleration in the third quarter thanks to Butler’s plays (22 points, seven rebounds and six assists) and Herro’s usual production from the bench (19 points). Miami ultimately shoots with an excellent 54% from the field and an excellent 17/34 from long distance. 33 points for LaVine, 26, instead for DeRozan, fresh from his fifty-five against the Clippers last Thursday.
Chicago: LaVine 33 (6/9, 5/12, 6/6 tl), DeRozan 26, Vucevic, Williams 12. Rebounds: Vucevic 10. Assist: Vucevic 5.
You love me: Butler 22 (5/9, 2/3, 6/7 tl), Lowry, Herro 19. Rebounds: Tucker, Herro 8. Assists: Lowry 10.
Golden State Warriors-Utah Jazz 111-107
With a crazy ending, the Warriors (49-29) manage to place the sensational comeback and overcome the self-defeating Jazz (46-32). Ahead of 16 points seven minutes from the siren, the visiting team fails to slow down a glowing Thompson who with his triple pushes Golden State to the incredible 18-0 run that brings them back in front. The Californian team then manages the final possessions with discipline and brings home the unexpected success. Klay Thompson in the end closes with 36 points, shooting with 8/17 from long distance, Poole’s performance is also very good (31 points).
Golden State: Thompson 36 (7/9, 8/17), Poole 31, Wiggins 17. Rebounds: Green 9. Assists: Green 7.
Utah: Mitchell 26 (4/9, 4/10, 6/7 tl), Conley 26 (5/7, 5/11, 1/1 tl), Bogdanovic 17. Rebounds: Gobert 20. Assist: Conley 8.
