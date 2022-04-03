An excellent Danilo Gallinari gives his contribution to the very important success of the Hawks on the Nets, Miami passes to Chicago while Golden State with an incredible final places the comeback on Utah.

Heavy victory in a “play-in game” perspective for the Hawks (41-37) over the Nets (40-38). Atlanta thus leaps to eighth position, pushing the New York team to tenth. Danilo Gallinari produces a performance of great substance, signs 15 points and gives very productive minutes off the bench to coach McMillan. In Brooklyn, on the other hand, an absolutely unstoppable Kevin Durant is not enough, who in the end closes with something like 55 points, thus marking his new career high. Young and his teammates take control of operations in the second quarter and keep the guests at a distance, despite KD finding the basket from any position. With Dragic ending up in the Covid protocol and Brown and Curry having to forfeit, the reworked Nets can’t keep up with the Hawks, who thus arrive at +14 seven minutes from the siren. Durant, however, with a series of spatial plays brings the visiting team back in the wake that places the 13-0 partial that reopens the games. Inertia seems to pass into the hands of the Nets but the end of the race belongs to Young who scores nine of his 36 points in the last minute of the match, bringing the hosts back to a safe distance. Atlanta thus conquers its fifth consecutive success.