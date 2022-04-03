Sunday, April 3, 2022
Golf | Matilda Castren fell far from the top in the third round of the Chevron Championship

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 3, 2022
World Europe
Castren’s difference to the top increased to 15 strokes.

Matilda Castren started the first round of the golf season in the third round of the Chevron Championship in Rancho Mirage, California, but collapsed as the round progressed. In the end, the Finn used 75 strokes in the round, which exceeds the pair by three, and dropped from 16th to 44th place.

With a roughly finished round, Castren lost the chance to win, with a difference of 15 strokes to the top. Players who share fifth place are five strokes away.

Castren will receive a game club in Japan on the closing day Nasa from Hataoka. The duo will start the fourth round at 19.40 Finnish time.

Played the hardest result of the race, 64 Jennifer Kupcho took the lead in six strokes. The American also set a new 54-hole record for the tournament, which is now 200, or 16 under a pair.

Defending the competition for Thailand Patty Tavatanakit (–10) and the United States Jessica Korda (–9) are as follows.

The first value tournament of the season will feature a $ 5 million prize pool, with the winner contributing $ 750,000.

