The Nets breathe slightly relieved after learning the results of the medical examination that Kevin Durant underwent after retiring from the Nets-Pelicans with a left knee injury that did not look good. The player has a sprain in the medial collateral ligament and it is expected that, although the team takes the greatest calm for his full recovery, he will be out for between four and six weeks, as Adrian Wojnarowski points out in ESPN after publishing the official report on the Brooklyn website.

During the second quarter of the game against the Pelicans, Bruce Brown fell to the parquet while going down to defend. The small push of the attacker caused Kevin Durant’s knee to be found in his descent. That shock caused the sprain. The forward went to the locker room without needing help to walk but limping and, after that, did not return. The Nets won 120-105.

The drop is less than expected in the worst of thoughts, but it will almost certainly end Kevin Durant’s chances of participating in the All-Star that takes place in Cleveland on February 18-20. There are only four weeks left for this, the most flattering prediction that doctors make after analyzing that knee.

Durant, with 4,088,334 votes, leads the Eastern Conference after the second wave was published. I would be captain. His participation would count for his track record even if he finally can’t play.

The blow is big for the Nets, who already see themselves next month playing with a James Harden who is more of a benchmark than ever by not having the other head of their great trident, Kyrie Irving, either, nothing more than in the games they play as visitors. . Nash will have to supply the 29.3 points that Durant averages with some invention. Claxton, Aldridge and Johnson, both to recover soon, could have more presence as well as another forward in Griffin and two versatile outsides in Brown and Bembry.