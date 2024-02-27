'Dune 2', a film directed by Denis Villeneuve, has received favorable reviews just two days after its release. He has achieved a notable achievement: obtaining the highest score of all the director's works in Rotten Tomatoes, with 97% acceptance. This success classifies it as an indisputable triumph before its theatrical release (February 29, 2024), so that it has eclipsed other Villeneuve gems such as 'Arrival' (94%) and 'Sicario' (92%).

On the other hand, an aspect that favors the film is the talent of the actors who are part of the cast and among them stand out Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, who have left successes in each film project in which they have participated. That is why we invite you to read this note. We will tell you everything about the cinemas where you can see 'Dune 2'.

Trailer for 'Dune 2'

Where to see 'Dune 2' in Peru?

'Dune 2' premieres in our country on Thursday, February 29 and, for the moment, it will only be available in movie theaters like Cineplanet, Cinemark and Cinépolis. Here we specify more about where to watch the film that has received the maximum rating: 5 stars out of 5. In Rotten Tomatoes, the leading review aggregator, has also earned a perfect score, leading the film to break 11 records.

In which Cineplanet theaters can you see 'Dune 2'?

CP Caminos del Inca

CP Canto Grande

CP Comas

CP El Polo

CP La Molina

CP Mall del Sur

CP North

CP Plaza Santa Catalina

Spring CP

CP Puruchuco

CP Salaverry

CP San Borja

CP San Juan de Lurigancho

CP San Miguel

CP Arequipa

CP Arequipa Paseo Central

CP Arequipa Real Plaza

CP Chiclayo

CP Huancayo Real Plaza

CP Piura

CP Trujillo Real Plaza

In which Cinemark theaters to see 'Dune 2'?

Cinemark Angamos

Cinemark Jockey Plaza

Cinemark MallPlaza Bellavista

Cinemark MallPlaza Comas

Cinemark MegaPlaza

Cinemark San Miguel

Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)

In which Cinépolis theaters can you see 'Dune 2'?

Cinépolis Larcomar

Cinépolis Plaza Norte

Cinépolis Santa Anita

What is the plot of 'Dune 2'?

'Dune 2' plunges into the complex struggle for control of the planet Arrakis and its most valuable resource: spice. The film explores themes of power, betrayal and destiny. Follow Paul Atreides' evolution into a messianic role. With House Atreides facing new obstacles and adversaries, the sequel promises to expand the 'Dune' universe with new alliances, conflicts and the inevitable battle for freedom and the destiny of humanity.

'Dune 2', Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are part of the film. Photo: YouTube screenshot

Cast of 'Dune 2'