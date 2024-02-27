The premiere of 'Dune 2' is closer than expected and critics have given it an excellent score. Here we tell you where to see the film starring Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet.
'Dune 2', a film directed by Denis Villeneuve, has received favorable reviews just two days after its release. He has achieved a notable achievement: obtaining the highest score of all the director's works in Rotten Tomatoes, with 97% acceptance. This success classifies it as an indisputable triumph before its theatrical release (February 29, 2024), so that it has eclipsed other Villeneuve gems such as 'Arrival' (94%) and 'Sicario' (92%).
On the other hand, an aspect that favors the film is the talent of the actors who are part of the cast and among them stand out Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet, who have left successes in each film project in which they have participated. That is why we invite you to read this note. We will tell you everything about the cinemas where you can see 'Dune 2'.
Trailer for 'Dune 2'
Where to see 'Dune 2' in Peru?
'Dune 2' premieres in our country on Thursday, February 29 and, for the moment, it will only be available in movie theaters like Cineplanet, Cinemark and Cinépolis. Here we specify more about where to watch the film that has received the maximum rating: 5 stars out of 5. In Rotten Tomatoes, the leading review aggregator, has also earned a perfect score, leading the film to break 11 records.
In which Cineplanet theaters can you see 'Dune 2'?
- CP Caminos del Inca
- CP Canto Grande
- CP Comas
- CP El Polo
- CP La Molina
- CP Mall del Sur
- CP North
- CP Plaza Santa Catalina
- Spring CP
- CP Puruchuco
- CP Salaverry
- CP San Borja
- CP San Juan de Lurigancho
- CP San Miguel
- CP Arequipa
- CP Arequipa Paseo Central
- CP Arequipa Real Plaza
- CP Chiclayo
- CP Huancayo Real Plaza
- CP Piura
- CP Trujillo Real Plaza
In which Cinemark theaters to see 'Dune 2'?
- Cinemark Angamos
- Cinemark Jockey Plaza
- Cinemark MallPlaza Bellavista
- Cinemark MallPlaza Comas
- Cinemark MegaPlaza
- Cinemark San Miguel
- Cinemark Lambramani (Arequipa)
In which Cinépolis theaters can you see 'Dune 2'?
- Cinépolis Larcomar
- Cinépolis Plaza Norte
- Cinépolis Santa Anita
What is the plot of 'Dune 2'?
'Dune 2' plunges into the complex struggle for control of the planet Arrakis and its most valuable resource: spice. The film explores themes of power, betrayal and destiny. Follow Paul Atreides' evolution into a messianic role. With House Atreides facing new obstacles and adversaries, the sequel promises to expand the 'Dune' universe with new alliances, conflicts and the inevitable battle for freedom and the destiny of humanity.
'Dune 2', Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet are part of the film. Photo: YouTube screenshot
Cast of 'Dune 2'
- Timothée Chalamet as Duke Paul Atreides
- Zendaya as Chani
- Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica
- Josh Brolin as Gurney Halleck
- Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha
- Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan
- Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban
- Christopher Walken as Shaddam IV
- Stephen McKinley Henderson as Thufir Hawat
- Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot
- Souheila Yacoub as Shishakli
- Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Vladimir Harkonnen
- Charlotte Rampling as Gaius Helen Mohiam
- Javier Bardem as Stilgar
- Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides
