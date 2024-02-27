Both the Minister of Justice, Néstor Osuna, and the Minister of Defense, Iván Velázquez, They defended this Tuesday from Washington the decision to appoint the former paramilitary Salvatore Mancuso as a peace manager and expressed optimism for what he can contribute to the process of dismantling criminal gangs and providing reparation to victims.

“Well, there really is a lot of expectation. I hope that Salvatore Mancuso's contribution to the truth is really substantial. He was a very important actor in that entire period of violence in the 90s and early 2000s, so that their contribution to the truth really must be substantial and it is the possibility, furthermore, the opportunity for us, based on these statements by Mancuso, to return in the country to delve deeper into the truth, which is so indispensable precisely for the construction of peace,” Velásquez said at a press conference at the Colombian embassy in the US capital, commenting on the arrival in the country of the paramilitary after serving more than 15 years in prison in that country.

Former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso was deported to El Dorado International Airport.

Osuna, for his part, said he expected from Mancuso “the greatest contributions to the truth, reparation to the victims and of course, collaboration in the way of dismantling some current criminal structures.”

The Minister of Justice also explained What's next in the short term for Mancuso.

According to the minister, first it is necessary that the judges to whom the appointment of peace manager came “order or allow the release of Mancuso and that he signs the act of commitment to restorative work and victim protection work that he has to carry out. And then the Peace Commissioner and the National Government in general will be pointing out the specific tasks.”

Osuna was emphatic that If Mancuso fails to fulfill these commitments, which include reparation to the victims, effective collaboration in the dismantling of criminal structures, restorative justice measures and truthful contributions to both the JEP and Justice and Peace, his appointment as peace manager would be revoked and would return to serving the sentences that were in effect at the time of his deportation.

According to the Minister of Justice, Mancuso He will be held in a high security pavilion in the La Picota prison in an individual cell with camera surveillance 24 hours a day.

“He will remain there until the judges consider that they have already verified his legal situation, they have verified his appointment as peace manager, they endorse him and he complies with the commitments that he will have. These are the judicial commitments that remain in force and other commitments that he acquires as manager of peace. “I estimate a couple of weeks, but the time is determined by the judges.”said the minister.

Former paramilitary chief Salvatore Mancuso arrived at the La Picota prison in Bogotá on the night of February 27. Photo: César Melgarejo. TIME.

Regarding his visit to Washington, Velásquez said that it is a follow-up tour of the central issues on the agenda with the United States and that they include the fight against drug trafficking, judicial cooperation and peace efforts.

