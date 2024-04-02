“Your moms are looking forward to you.” With this phrase and a carousel of three photographs, Dulceida and Alba Paul have announced to their millions of followers that they are expecting their first child. In the snapshots, which soon received thousands of 'likes' and comments, the 'influencer' is seen holding the ultrasound scans with a surprised face while her partner hugs her and places his hand on her tummy. In the following, gestures of affection between the two and kisses for the baby they are expecting.

Rumors of pregnancy had been haunting them for weeks, in fact, on March 14, during the third edition of the Idol Awards organized by Dulceida herself, the businesswoman was asked about this possibility, to which she responded clearly: « When I have them I will say it. «I ask you not to ask that. I want. “I wish I had them already,” she said. Finally, it seems that she has fulfilled her dream and, just as she promised, she has not hesitated to communicate it. If she continues to be faithful to her words, what she has to do now is be “a bore”, since she said that she would behave when she managed to get pregnant.

This announcement has come a year after their reconciliation since a year and a half ago, Dulceida and Alba decided to take some time. However, the separation did not last long and rumors soon began that they had resumed their love, an extreme that they themselves confirmed shortly after on their social networks using the emojis with which they represent themselves, a mouse face and a frog face joined together. for a heart