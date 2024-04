Police at the scene of a fatal shooting at a Finnish school, this Tuesday (2) | Photo: EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT

A 12-year-old teenager was killed and two other minors were seriously injured this Tuesday (2) during a shooting that took place at an elementary school in Vantaa, Finland. The perpetrator of the crime, also a minor, has already been apprehended, the police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 9 am (local time; 4 am Brasília time) at Viertola school, a few kilometers from Helsinki-Vantaa airport, a school where around 800 students between the ages of 7 and 16 study and 90 employees work. “Today, after 9 am (local time), there was a shooting at a school (…) where a sixth-grade student died,” said Ilkka Koskimaki, police chief in the region, at a press conference.

Three 12-year-old children were injured in a school shooting. The suspect, also 12 years old, fled the scene but was later arrested. Photo: EFE/EPA/KIMMO BRANDT | EFE

Authorities sent ten police vehicles and ambulances to the scene and warned citizens to avoid traveling around the school area and not to leave their homes until further notice, according to the press.

About an hour later, police announced that they had detained the shooting suspect, who appears to be a student at that school. Initially, three children of the same age were seriously injured and taken to hospitals, but one of them died. “The arrest was carried out calmly. The suspect was carrying a gun,” police said.