The Duke Nukem Forever, that of 3D Realms never arrived on the market, had had second thoughts almost immediately. Just this day the user x0r_jmp has published online the prototype of a 2D platformer which was to follow Duke Nukem 3D.

Evidently the development studio wanted to go back to the origins of the saga (the first Duke Nukem are 2D), before making a real 3D sequel.

The 2D platformer should have been simply called Duke Nukem 4Ever. Directed by Keith Schuler, development was halted in mid-1996 and canceled in 1997, with the name being reused. The build (indeed, the builds) found by x0r_jmp is playable and self-executable thanks to DOSBox. We won’t give you the link to download the prototype from because the material should be copyrighted, but following the source you shouldn’t have trouble finding it.

If we want this is yet another sign of the difficulties in the development of Duke Nukem Forever, one of the most postponed games in history, which was finally published by Gearbox Software, which bought the intellectual property. Unfortunately, the one that arrived on the market is not the Duke Nukem Forever that fans hoped for.