Feral news that of the death of the great Archer Maclean, brilliant English developer, which took place on December 17, 2022. Maclean was particularly active in the 1980s. We owe him masterpieces such as Dropzone, Jimmy White’s Whirlwind Snooker and IK+, very advanced for the time, impeccably made and capable of exploiting the systems on which they ran to the bone.

His latest games are Archer Maclean’s Mercury (2005) for the PSP, for which he provided the original concept, and Wheelspin (2009) for the Nintendo Wii, which he directed, designed and produced. Among his passions is the recovery of old coin ops.

In the following video, you can hear him talk about making his own Karate games.

Here are some of the recollections of many of the British industry personalities of the 1980s:

Born in 1962, McLean began to express an interest in computers and electronics as early as the 1970s, when he was still a child. He bought his first computer in the second half of the 70s, working part-time. His first game, Dropzone, dates back to 1984. It was not too covertly inspired by Defender and Stargate, two titles that McLean loved, but it was programmed so well and had such a fluidity that it established itself as a masterpiece of the 8-bit era, still today remembered by fans.