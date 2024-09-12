This 2024 marks the 85th anniversary of the first appearance of the character of Batman in the comics. Since then, the vigilante has become an icon of popular culture, conquering television, cinema and even video games. Of course, it is worth celebrating so many years of existence.

There will therefore be various events, activations and launches to celebrate Batman’s 85th anniversary. For example, Walmart will be selling several collectible items related to the Gotham vigilante. C&A stores will also have a special line of clothing available for the celebration. In addition, Suburbia, Liverpool, Coppel, Woolworth and Óptima stores will join with their own product offering.

In case you want more than just clothes, You can find a special commemorative popcorn machine in the shape of the character at Cinemex. LEGO stores will also be offering a variety of sets celebrating the hero’s long history. Panini is not far behind with various comics featuring the vigilante. Finally, to take a break from your stroll through the mall in search of all their products, you can go to Moyo to buy their special Blue Lemonade ice cream flavour inspired by this character.

Source: Warner Bros. Discovery

All these Batman Day celebrations will culminate on September 21 at the Perisur shopping center in Mexico City. Starting at 11 a.m. that day, there will be special activities such as demonstrations of different Batmobiles and photo opportunities with the hero. Finally, at 8pm there will be a drone show. Will you join the party?

What’s there to celebrate Batman Day in movies and video games?

As part of the Batman Day celebrations, the Max platform invites its users to enjoy everything they have available about the character. From his animated series from the 90s, to the trilogy directed by Christopher Nolan and the next premiere of the Penguin seriesIn addition, Warner will release a special 4K Blu-ray collection featuring 10 of its most iconic animated films.

Finally, in the video game Multiversus, a special event is being prepared for the hero’s 85th birthday. This one will come with a brand new skin to use in battles. So you already have enough to do and search for if you are one of the millions of Batman fans.

