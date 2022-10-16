One of the most beautiful aspects of this clash between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be the duel between their forwards. Karim Benzema plays for Real Madrid, a footballer who, except for a last-minute surprise, will receive his first Ballon d’Or on Monday. On the culé side we find Robert Lewandowski, who has surely been the best striker of the last five years. No one has more goals than him on the entire planet, with the permission of Erling Haaland. But… who can be more decisive in this afternoon’s Clásico?
It is true that the merengue team arrives better than Barcelona at the match, but the figures of the French and the Polish are very different. Benzema has not started the season well and, when he most needed to reconnect with the goal to link it with a good game, he was injured. The situation you live Robert Lewandowski it is somewhat disparate. His team is not going through a good time, but personally he accumulates 14 goals in 12 games played. He is not a player who is capable of winning a game by himself, but if his team accompanies him, he is capable of destroying the rival with his impressive control of the opposing area.
Karim will try this afternoon to vindicate himself in front of his public and take revenge on Barça for the last match in which they faced each other, where the meringues fell 0-4 at the Santiago Bernabéu.
Lewandowski faces his first official Clásico, after arriving this summer from Bayern Munich. His record against Real Madrid is quite good, what’s more, he played one of the best games of his career against the Whites. The Pole was the author of four goals that served to throw the meringues out of the Champions League.
Comparing figures from this season we have already confirmed that Lewandowski takes the lead. In the league championship there are already nine goals in the eight games that Barça has played. For his part, Benzema has managed to score just three goals, but the Frenchman has only played five games.
What is clear is that it will be a beautiful duel between two of the best strikers of the last decade. The winner of the Ballon d’Or in 2022 and the one who deserved it in 2020. Two spectacular footballers who will meet for the first time in the Clásico of Spanish football.
