The Ministry of Health and Community Protection has identified five negative effects of excessive use of technology on people’s lives, calling for moderation in the use of various technological means, for all age groups, to prevent their risks.

According to the ministry, the negative effects of excessive use of technological means are negative repercussions on mental health through feelings of loneliness and anxiety, and weight gain by sitting for long periods behind laptop screens and other means.

And the ministry added, “Excessive use of technology also results in neck and back pain, especially if sitting for a long time behind a laptop screen or television, and a person may suffer from visual impairment by staring excessively at electronic screens, and the increasing feeling of isolation among children as a result of their preoccupation with devices and lack of Doing movement activities.

The Ministry advised that 4 measures be taken to reduce these negative effects of technology on human health, which are “exercise, use high-quality screens, reduce periods of sitting in front of the screen, and wear sun-protective glasses.”