The match between West Bromwich Albion (2nd division) and Wolverhampton of the England Cup played this Sunday was interrupted by the referee due to incidents in the stands shortly after the visitors' second goal.

The referee Thomas Bramall He stopped the game a few seconds after the

Wolves will increase their lead on the scoreboard to 2-0 thanks to Matheus Cunha (78), author of an intense celebration in front of the stands of his fans.

What happened

In the midst of the euphoria, a fight broke out at the other end of the stadium, in a stand full of West Bromwich Albion fans, according to images broadcast by ITV.

Police and security agents had to intervene and, amid the general confusion, the referee sent the players back to the locker room.

Several people jumped onto the grass to get away from the violent incidents, including a man with a bloody face.

The Wolves won the “Black Country” Derby 2-0 against West Bromwich in the FA CUP, but during the match there were altercations in the stands. Wolves fans went to the local stands and the police had to intervene.pic.twitter.com/Sw0xJY6EKL — Lazaro Perez (@LazaroNPerez4) January 28, 2024

The Albion defender Kyle Bartley He approached to save members of his family, including two children, who were near the incidents, according to an AFP photographer.

Earlier, during the match, a Wolves player was the target of projectiles, especially plastic bottles, as he was preparing to take a corner kick.

The match continued after about half an hour of interruption, after the situation had calmed down and the players had warmed up, and ended 2-0.

“We will investigate these serious incidents together with the clubs and the competent authorities and take appropriate action,” reacted the English Football Federation (FA), organizer of the competition, regretting “totally unacceptable” facts and describing the behavior of those involved as ” dangerous and inexcusable.”

The two rival clubs from the West Midlands, separated by just fifteen kilometers, had not met in front of an audience since 2012. Both teams maintain one of the strongest rivalries in the country known as the “Black Country Derby”, in reference to the Foundry smoke visible in the late 14th century in this industrial region of central England.

