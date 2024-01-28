He has it in his heart. Christian Meier was present at the fourth edition of the festival Vibra Peru last Saturday, January 27. Other artists also performed at the event, such as Agua Marina, Raúl Romero, Amy Gutiérrez, among others. However, what caught attention was that the actor sang several songs by the late performer Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and caused great emotion among the audience. How was this concert? Find out all the details in the following note.

How was Christian Meier's presentation at Vibra Perú?

Christian Meier appeared before the festival audience at the Green Arena in Lurin. He sang his best songs and also some songs by Pedro Suárez Vértiz. Images of the Arena Hash leader were broadcast on the giant screens on the stage, which moved all attendees. In addition, the actor wore a white t-shirt with one of the most iconic photos of the singer from 'The balloons of heaven'.

One of the most emotional moments of the show was when Meier performed 'stay'. She even couldn't help but break down and shed several tears during the song.

“And hold me tight for the last time, so that we don't care what happens next. If you also know that when dawn breaks I will no longer be there, I will no longer be there. I only ask you one favor: take this dagger, which is better than me, and sink his strength in me from side to side and tears away the sorrow with all the pain,” says the lyrics of Meier's well-known song.

What did Internet users say about Christian Meier's tribute to Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Users on social networks were very excited after several videos of the concert in which he participated went viral. Christian Meier. They did not hesitate to highlight the notable bond that united the 'El Zorro' actor and Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, and that was evident in the interpreter's attitude during the festival.

“They are friends, how many things have they experienced with Pedrito”, “He is crying, that is why he sings like that, they are the memories, what he experienced with Pedro made him shed those tears”, “Sad, friendship always prevails”, “Every time I listen to songs by Pedro Suárez-Vértiz it is impossible not to shed my tears”, “How do you want me to sing? He is crying for a great friend like Pedrito…”, said some of the users on Tiktok.

What did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's wife say?

Cynthia Martínez shared an emotional message on Instagram that reveals details of her relationship with Pedro Suárez-Vértiz. “Yesterday my birthday was strange, without you,” she said in her message, which has moved her followers and all those who still miss the presence of the iconic singer.

Later, he said that he spent this day with his family and friends, which included Nina Mutal and Patricio Suárez-Vértiz, her husband's brother. “I have discovered that talking about you with people who know you as much as they do does me good, it fills me with love and pride. I am also one of them, I know your life and everything you did perfectly. Today I was happy to listen to them,” Martínez said.