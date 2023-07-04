This Monday, authorities of the Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) nursery located in Ciudad del Carmen, Campeche, denied entry to sons and daughters of working mothers from this institution due to lack of gas and food.

According to reports, Pemex workers could not leave their sons and daughters at the Child Development Center (Cendi) in Campeche on Monday, because the facilities lacked food and gas, so they had to look for someone to care for their little ones or ask for cheap or resignable days, which were denied to them.

According to testimonies from those affected, the lack of gas and food in the Pemex Cendi had already occurred before, and they even reported that when this situation occurs, they serve cold food to infants.

“This had happened before, but they gave them cold food, today they flatly suspended the service and while they put me in a problem of who takes care of the child in an emergency, because they did not give us a clause, nor a chance to go out and take care of him,” he commented. an oil mother in an interview with Reform.

Likewise, the workers explained that it was the Cendi director herself who informed them about the deficiencies in the nursery and that, unfortunately, in the face of the emergency of having to find someone to care for their little ones, the Pemex authorities did not give them permission to be absent.

“The Director of Cendi informed us that they are returning the children, this because they do not have supplies or gas for food preparation. Unfortunately, Pemex is not giving us a clause (permission),” another worker told the outlet.

According to 2021 figures from México Evalúa, Pemex’s workforce has a 28% female populationthat is to say, 33 thousand womenwho work in offices, refineries or offshore platforms.

According to the report by México Evalúa, women workers at Pemex face various difficulties, such as:

Lack of representation and diversity, which can hinder your professional.

Bias, gender discrimination, lack of flexibility and wage gap in hiring, promotion and compensation.

Difficulty achieving balance between work and personal life.

Lack of access to training and development to acquire new skills and knowledge

Lack of STEM skills – science, technology, engineering and mathematics – which makes it difficult to access technical positions.

Difficult access to health and safety in field work conditions or at sea, which may involve risks, especially during pregnancy or menstruation.