Tuesday, July 4, 2023, 01:19



The Local Police offices on Avenida de la Constitución were closed to the public yesterday morning, from six in the morning until two in the afternoon. The Councilor for Citizen Security, José Fernández, explained to LA VERDAD that it is a temporary situation caused by the sick leave and injuries of several agents, which coincided yesterday with the vacation shifts of part of the staff. “We hope that the situation can be resolved immediately and solutions are already being studied so that all services can be carried out normally,” said the mayor. As for yesterday’s closure, he explained that “there were only two agents for the services and it was decided that they were on patrol (yesterday was a weekly market day in the city) instead of being in the offices.”

The staff of the Local Police maintains an open conflict with the government team and, in recent months, there have been several concentrations to request working conditions similar to those of other municipalities. On social networks, some agents commented that “the lack of political will, coordination and foresight on the part of the corporation’s authorities force the closure of the Local Police units and takes the Citizen Security of Caravaca de la Cruz to bygone times”. .

On the door of the Local Police offices, a sign warned that “these Local Police units will remain closed from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., due to lack of personnel.” In it, a telephone number was provided to attend to any incident. This poster was replaced throughout the morning by another in which it no longer appeared that the closure was due to lack of personnel.