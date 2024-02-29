The Netflix users could be in for a nasty surprise due to a recent modification in the payment method of your subscriptions. This measure, imposed by the content streaming platform, could result in the loss of accounts for some users. However, there are solutions available for those affected by this change.

Netflix has implemented a new rule when paying for subscriptions, which means that some users They could lose access to their accounts if they don't take immediate action. The reason behind this modification lies in the simplification of contracting processes and the elimination of commissions associated with certain payment methods.

Particularly, users who have subscriptions through certain paid services, such as Apple iTunes, could be affected by this measure. Those using this payment method will need to act quickly to avoid losing access to their account.

The solution to avoid account loss is to subscribe directly through the Netflix website, using a credit or debit card as a payment method. This measure will ensure that users maintain their continued access to the streaming service.

Representatives have confirmed this modification and have highlighted the importance of users taking immediate action to avoid losing access to their accounts.

What to do if your payment method is with iTunes?

For those users who have iTunes as a payment method and are facing the possibility of losing access to their Netflix account, it is recommended to follow a few simple steps. First of all, it is crucial visit the official website and access account settings.

From there, users can update their payment method, opting to subscribe directly through Netflix using a credit or debit card.

Furthermore, it has provided support resources and customer support to help users during this transition process. Customer service representatives are available to answer questions and provide assistance for those who need help updating their payment information