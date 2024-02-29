Number of PMs in positions of trust in the State Public Security Secretariat increased in 2023; Ediane Maria questions appointments in the Public Ministry

The state representative Ediane Maria (PSOL-SP) called the São Paulo Public Ministry to investigate the appointments of military police officers in positions of trust in the State Public Security Secretariat. The parliamentarian told the Power360 which was reported by “internal sources” in the Military Police about the existence of a “equipment” made by secretary Guilherme Derrite.

“What internal PM sources say is that there is an apparatus in the secretariat, a way of allocating people with personal ties to Secretary Derrite in the public equipment. These people are being placed in command positions and within the department, that is, the motivation for the transfer is not that they have expertise in fulfilling the role, with technique and knowledge”told the Power360.

Ediane Maria can ask the MP to investigate the possibility that Secretary Guilherme Derrite committed administrative misconduct by appointing people with personal relationships in the department. In the document sent to the Public Ministry, the deputy points out that the number of PMs in the department has increased in the last year, which would have weakened the number of officers on the streets.

In 2022, 183 PMs were part of the secretariat's internal staff, while this number jumped to 241 at the end of last year. The deputy also requested data on the police force in the state's battalions and cited a drop in the number of agents in the Baixada Santista region, even with the start of Operation Escudo.

OPERATION SUMMER

Ediane also called for an investigation into the number of police officers working in Operation Verão, an arm of Operation Shield carried out on the coast of São Paulo. For her, there may be irregularities in the contracting of services and transfer of police officers to Baixada Santista.

“I have been following a growing maldistribution of resources and personnel allocation. What we have observed in the Operation Summer cases are apparent violations of these principles [a impessoalidade]as the management of resources for a mega-operation that does not even present what were the effective gains for the security of Baixada, which resulted in deaths, a series of reports of abuses and violence, does not seem proportionate.”says the deputy.

“It is not possible for the management of public money to be left to the personal inclinations of the Secretary”.

The report contacted the São Paulo Public Security Secretariat to ask for a position, but did not receive a response until the closing of this report. The space remains open.