Dudamel confirms important loss from Cali for the season

Deportivo Cali loses a key piece for the 2022 League and it is that of the defender Hernan Menosse, which finally does not continue in the sugar table.

This was announced this Friday by coach Rafael Dudamel, who confirmed the departure of the defender, who was a vital piece in the title campaign of the previous semester.

Less is going

Dudamel confirmed it in an interview on the Win Sports program Saque Largo. In addition, he revealed that his replacement will be defined this Friday.

When asked if the chosen one is Germán Mera, from Junior, Dudamel kept silent and then said that the player they are looking for has a club and therefore prudence.

Manosse would go to Uruguayan football, specifically to the Peñarol club.

SPORTS