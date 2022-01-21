Dudamel confirms important loss from Cali for the season

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Rafael Dudamel, coach of Deportivo Cali.
Dimayor. VizzorImage
The coach announced that a key player of the team is leaving.
January 21, 2022, 05:30 PM
Deportivo Cali loses a key piece for the 2022 League and it is that of the defender Hernan Menosse, which finally does not continue in the sugar table.
This was announced this Friday by coach Rafael Dudamel, who confirmed the departure of the defender, who was a vital piece in the title campaign of the previous semester.
Less is going
Dudamel confirmed it in an interview on the Win Sports program Saque Largo. In addition, he revealed that his replacement will be defined this Friday.
When asked if the chosen one is Germán Mera, from Junior, Dudamel kept silent and then said that the player they are looking for has a club and therefore prudence.
Manosse would go to Uruguayan football, specifically to the Peñarol club.
SPORTS
January 21, 2022, 05:30 PM
.
