Anne Hathaway she is a beautiful actress who we have all had the chance to see acting in very successful films. Like all of us, however, she also has a private life and some painful facts that in the past made her suffer very much. In fact, in 2015, she the interpreter declared that she had suffered a miscarriage

Here is his revelation on the matter and all the difficulties that this bad fact brought to his life.

Anna Hathaway's biography

Anne Hathaway she is a beautiful actress born in New York on November 12, 1982. The woman was born into a talented family, as her father was a successful lawyer while her mother was a good actress. Perhaps it is precisely for this reason that she approached the world of theater and cinema from a young age an icon of success in a short time.

Today it is one of American stars most loved ever and we remember her for starring in highly successful films. Among these we cannot fail to mention Love and Other Remedies, Interstellar, The Dark Knight, Pretty Princess, Prince Charming Wanted, Les Miserables and The Devil Wears Prada.

These roles not only increased her popularity in the eyes of the people, but allowed her to win several awards and many Oscar nominations. As for yours private lifehowever, the woman is linked to Adam Schulman since 2008, even though the two only got married in 2012. From their love they were then born two sons.

Anne Hathaway and the drama of miscarriage

Unfortunately not all pregnancies they proceed in the right direction and according to medical statistics 1/4 of pregnancies are destined to evolve into miscarriage. This is a very common and painful experience that most women experience at least once in their lifetime.

This suffering also affected Anne Hathaway, who declared that in 2015 she suffered a miscarriage but he has kept this event secret until this time. As if all this wasn't painful enough in itself, fate was doubly mocking her.

