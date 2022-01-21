For the eighth consecutive year, Ducati has met the quality standards to be awarded the Top Employer Italia certification. Despite the difficult challenge imposed by the pandemic, the Borgo Panigale motorcycle manufacturer continued to offer its employees excellent working conditions, thanks to a strategy focused on the centrality of people and through the establishment of a Covid-19 Task Force, in which the trade unions and various company areas also participate, for the management of the health emergency.

The Top Employer certification is an official recognition that is issued by the Top Employers Institute after a long evaluation process in which HR management practices and strategies are analyzed, with particular attention to working conditions, training and growth of the personal and family and social needs of employees.

Ducati obtained the certification thanks to the good practices maintained or devised in 2021. In addition to smart working, attention was paid to improving an already heterogeneous and inclusive workplace. Ducati has also participated in environmental sustainability projects and has invested in employee training. The motorcycle manufacturer has also tried to give its employees time to adapt to the changes in the rules on Covid-19, including the Green Pass and vaccines.

“Receiving the prestigious Top Employer award for the eighth consecutive year is not only a great satisfaction, but a confirmation of the progress made in recent years and a demonstration of Ducati’s ability and readiness to be able to react in the face of complexities.“Declared Sebastian Patta, Ducati Human Resources Director.