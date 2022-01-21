It is finally available on PC through Steam the title Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEPnamed after the track-based shooter that serves as a spin-off of the long-running series Hyperdimension Neptunia. The game can be purchased for the modest sum of € 3.99.

Not satisfied with the purchase yet? Below we propose, in case you missed it, the gameplay trailer of the game!

Dimension Tripper Neptune: TOP NEP Guide Neptune as it takes to the skies with the help of its state-of-the-art Generator Unit! Fight through five unique levels and nation-based bosses from Gamindustri. Overcome fast-moving obstacles and even battle some familiar Neptunia enemies and bosses! And if you collect enough coins in each level, a friend will assist you in the attacks. Challenge yourself and find your highest score! Put on your gaming glasses, Maverick, and get ready for the wildest Neptunia challenge of your life! Feature A family dimension becomes old school – The old Neptune embarks on a new rail shooter adventure! Play through five different levels inspired by the greatest nations of Gamindustri. Watch out for the big bosses, including Neptune’s least favorite food, a giant eggplant!

– The old Neptune embarks on a new rail shooter adventure! Play through five different levels inspired by the greatest nations of Gamindustri. Watch out for the big bosses, including Neptune’s least favorite food, a giant eggplant! Which makes cents – Control Neptune for special coins to fill your bar, and once filled, the character shown will appear for a limited time to help you defeat some villains. Unlock all 9 possible friends and use them to take down enemies!

– Control Neptune for special coins to fill your bar, and once filled, the character shown will appear for a limited time to help you defeat some villains. Unlock all 9 possible friends and use them to take down enemies! Can you beat your high score? – It is not a Neptunia series game if there were no challenges! See how many levels you can do and try to beat your previous highscore. Keep an eye on your HP gauge as obstacles, bullets, and mischievous enemies can lash out at you at any moment. Once you lose all your lives, the game is over!

Source: Idea Factory International