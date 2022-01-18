The official Ducati Flagship Store of the Netherlands, Ducati Zaltbommel, and Moving Intelligence join forces to take motorcycle security to an even higher level.

Both companies are fully committed to reducing the number of motorcycle thefts and to recover the motorcycles that are still stolen. They do this with, among other things, the Mi01 Monitoring Station, an after-theft recovery system that is no larger than a candy bar and that functions completely standalone. Due to the small size of the Mi01, the transmitter can be placed anywhere in the engine.

The Mi01 lKnow where it is located once a day under normal use, so you always know where your engine is. In the unlikely event that your motorcycle is stolen, the Mi01 will transmit its position more often and the system will be activated to send out Radio Frequency signals, with which the transmitter, and therefore your engine, can be located and found almost accurately to the meter.

Knowing more? Check Ducati Zaltbommel via info@ducatizaltbommel.nl