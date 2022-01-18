Deportivo’s squad enjoys this Tuesday a rest day before returning to training tomorrow and not stopping until January 31 since next week there will be three games of league Borja Jiménez has his entire squad ready for this tour and plans rotations, but it will not be the only aspect that he must take into account. After visiting Dux and Zamora, they will receive Racing de Santander at the Riazor, a match marked in red on the blue and white calendar since the Cantabrians are the second classified. The coach wants to have his gala team for that duel and for this he must also take into account the cards factor.

The main concern of Borja Jiménez with the warnings has a proper name: Miku. The Venezuelan is the top scorer in the category with nine goals, has seen four yellow this season and if he sees a new card he will have to serve a one-game ban. The dilemma now is whether to force the fifth against Dux to be against Racing or risk. The decision is not an easy one, as Miku has started every league match. In favor of not forcing the fifth this Sunday is the experience of the striker, who since he saw the fourth yellow card against Rayo Majadahonda he has played the last five games avoiding being booked.

With the important duel against Racing de Santander on the horizon, the clearest risk of suspension is that of Miku, but not the only one. The other field player who has been a starter in all the games with the Venezuelan, Juergen Elitim, carries three cards and is two from suspension. In the same situation are two other Borja Jiménez regulars, such as Quiles and Jaime. Several yellow threats in sight despite the fact that Depor is one of the sportiest teams in the category as evidenced by the fact that so far only Lapeña has completed a cycle.