A semester to remember. Ducati closes the first six months of 2022 in a positive way, managing to withstand the impact of the crisis due to the shortage of components and the problems related to logistics: from January to June of this year the Borgo Panigale house in fact recorded record revenues, with a growth of 5.4%, rising from 514 to 542 million euros. This is a figure never recorded previously in the first half of the year by the Italian brand. The operating profit was also positive, improved by 14.8%, growing from 59 to 68 million euros compared to the same period of 2021.

Deliveries were slightly down, with 33,265 motorcycles delivered to customers all over the world, down by 3.6% compared to the previous year, when 34,515 units were delivered. All in all, a good result, which demonstrated how Ducati has been able to contain the tensions in the sector. Italy is confirmed as the first market for Ducati with 6,028 motorcycles delivered, followed by North America with 5,239 units, Germany with 3,745 and France with 2,647. The numbers in China are significant, reaching + 12% with 2,411 motorcycles delivered. Since its presentation in 2020, the Multistrada V4 has found growing success among enthusiasts. Over time it has been able to confirm the expectations created, establishing itself as an ideal bike for any type of trip and taking a place among the most popular models in the Ducati range. Also for the first half of 2022 the Multistrada V4 is the most delivered bike with 6,139 units. Following is the Monster, with 4,776 motorcycles delivered, and the Scrambler 800 family with 3,999 motorcycles.

Meanwhile, Ducati aims to believe again, with investments for expand the global sales network and a path to always remain close to the Ducatisti community. An objective to be achieved also through the digitalization of processes and omnichannel within its dealers. In the first half of the year, 21 new dealerships were opened, for a total of 797 points of sale in 90 countries.