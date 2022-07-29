We told you yesterday about a mysterious unpublished area discovered in Nier: Automata by a gamer who responds to the name of Sadfutago. A strange one church within the Clone Citywith references to the character of Yonah from NieR: Replicant and a very strong enemy waiting for the players.

However, despite ambiguous comments from Yoko Taro And Yosuke SaitoSadfutago himself revealed in the latest livestream that it was a well crafted mod which will be made available in the next few days, and will be completely open source. The whole matter turned out to be a well thought out marketing strategy to advertise the mod, the creators of which stated the following:

“In the next few days we will be releasing new Blender add-ons and scripting tools, completely open source. We have so much in store for you. “

The church will therefore not be the only additional content created by modders.

Source: Sadfutago Street GamesRadar