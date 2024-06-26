‘Escape’ in Aprilia for the Spaniard

At the weekend the MotoGP will return to the track in Assen in the Netherlands after almost a month’s break for the first of two races in rapid succession before the summer break which will be observed in July (after the Sachsenring on 7 July the appointment will be in Silverstone from 2 to 4 August Jorge Martin he will finally be able to run having defined his future. “The transfer market affected my weekend, I hope to show up in Holland with a clear mind having signed a contract”the Pramac rider declared after the race.

The signing has arrived, probably not on the dream contract, but at least Martin knows he no longer has to think about his future. The Spanish rider will be Aprilia’s spearhead in the next two years. The saddle in the official Ducati team was stolen from him by Marc Marquez and now the 2018 Moto3 world champion just has to try to bring number #1 to Noale by taking it away from Francesco Bagnaia.

Martin has no doubts that he will have all the tools necessary to play his cards to the hilt: “Have I lifted a burden? Here I am – Martin’s words on the sidelines of an event organized by the Spanish department store chain El Corte Inglés reported by today’s edition of the Iberian sports newspaper AS – after trying for several years to join a team and then not being able to, at the beginning there is a bit of frustration, which however turns into motivation and knowing how to use it to win. There will be no repercussions from Ducati regarding my decision to move to Aprilia. I had some confrontations with Ducati that I can’t talk about, I will have the same weapons as Bagnaia at my disposal to fight for the world title”Martin’s goal is to bring the world title to Veneto: “Aprilia will give 100% for me and this motivates me a lot”added the world leader.