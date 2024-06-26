Two consecutive GPs

A week after the Spanish Grand Prix, Formula 1 will return to the track this weekend for another European test, this time in Austria and in the splendid setting of the Styria region, where the Red Bull Ring is based. A circuit known in the past as the Österreichring and A1-Ring, and which for this edition should not present obstacles such as those of bad weather.

Possible thunderstorms on Friday

This, at least, on Saturday and Sunday, on a weekend in which the Sprint race format will return. Consequently, we will also see the qualification of the latter, the one that currently gives rise to the most concerns. In fact, on the occasion of the day of Fridaythey could not only occur rainfall, but also scattered thunderstorms in the Styria region. A danger which, however, will disappear almost completely on Saturday, only to return as a little more threatening on Sunday, in two days characterized by some clouds but with a decidedly lower risk of rain.

The weather forecast