



Sevilla continues its work plan ahead of Saturday’s match in Girona (2:00 p.m.)after living a most strange and turbulent week due to the appearance of the Kike Salas case. The group received it with enormous surprise, although from the first minute they focused on acting as if nothing had happened.so that the youth player feels the same as always. Just in this training session on Tuesday he appeared for the first time after Christmas Kelechi Iheanacho. The Nigerian striker has overcome some muscle problems and has already returned to the first team dynamic. All this while his future remains up in the air, since the club informed him at the beginning of December that he was looking for a destination and, despite the interest of some clubs from the MLS or clubs that want to promote in Englandthe truth is that nothing concrete is still coming or that arouses real interest on the part of Kelechi, who has regained his smile like Sevillistas in his return to routine.

He even uploaded a post to Instagram accompanied by Sambi Lokonga and Chidera Ejuke. The last one is his compatriot and main support in the locker room. The winger’s return after his long injury has also been a source of joy for the forward, who is showing in training that He remains involved in case the coach needs to have him in the next matches, while the club tries unsuccessfully to find a destination for him, while You have not found the ideal replacement either.after the fall Juninho optionwho has already signed with him Flamengo.

The ball will be in García Pimienta’s court in the games that remain to be played while the market is open. Sevilla had salary margin left after the incorporation of Ruben Vargas and now he has expanded it a little more with the departure of Gonzalo Montiel. He can still increase it if he achieves another sale or exit in this market that, in addition to the forward, would allow a new effort to be made for the defense or the sides, even that line has become more destabilized with the Kike Salas affairwho will be able to continue competing normally despite the investigation. Iheanacho prepares in case the opportunity comes. Or in case he ends up staying, while The club searches and searches for the option of finding a goal in the market without missing that shot again.