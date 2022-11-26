The many efforts made in recent years by Ducati in the two main categories of motorcycling, MotoGP and Superbike, found their apotheosis in the 2022 season, that of consecration. The superiority of the vehicle over that of its opponents is evident, both in the premier series of the World Championship and in that of the production derivatives, which allowed the two leading riders of the project, namely Francesco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista, to conquer the longed-for title of world champions. In MotoGP an abstinence that went on from the only riders’ title conquered in 2007 with Casey Stoner was thus broken, while in Superbike the last champion was in 2011, signed by Carlos Checa.

The many fans of the Borgo Panigale-based brand will be able to pay tribute to their idols next time December 15th, Thursday, in a special evening designed by Ducati for its enthusiasts. The appointment is for 20:00 in Piazza Maggiore to Bologna for an event called “Campioni in piazza²”, where the historic victories of Ducati Corse will be celebrated. In recent days Bagnaia and the MotoGP team were received at the Quirinale by the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella, who had welcomed the rider with words of esteem: “It is a great pleasure to welcome Bagnaia here with the Ducati “Pecco” to thank him for this success and for how important his enthusiasm has been for our country. I think Valentino Rossi is happy that he continues his success story. Congratulations indeed to Bagnaia and to all. Ducati is an extraordinary team, it’s important to have an Italian champion on an Italian bike after 50 years. Congratulations and thank you for what you represent for the image of our country”.