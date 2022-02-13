The Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mattar Al Tayer, announced the start of trials and the preparation of digital maps for the cruise company’s self-driving vehicles, at the end of this year, in preparation for the actual launch of the service in 2023, so that Dubai will be the first city in the world outside the United States that operates vehicles company.

This step comes in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to proceed with the implementation of the partnership agreement signed between the Authority and Cruise to operate the company’s self-driving vehicles to provide taxi service and electronic reservation service.

In detail, Al Tayer reviewed with the delegation of the American cruise company, headed by the company’s vice president for development in the United States, Anthony Gregory, the latest developments related to the agreement signed between the two sides to operate the company’s self-driving vehicles in providing taxi service and electronic reservation service, in addition to the vehicle supply plan, and aspects Operational developments, developments related to the operation of a self-driving vehicle in San Francisco, and the production of the “Origin” self-driving car, as Dubai will be the global platform for operating this vehicle.

Al Tayer said that this initiative contributes to strengthening Dubai World’s leadership in the field of self-driving transportation, and is an important step in achieving Dubai’s strategy for smart, self-driving transportation, which aims to convert 25% of transportation trips in Dubai into self-driving trips through various means of transportation by 2030. .

He added that Dubai will be the global platform for the launch of the Cruise Origin model, a vehicle dedicated to shared mobility without a driver, and the year 2023 will be the date for operating self-driving cruise vehicles in a limited number, with plans to gradually increase these vehicles to reach 4000 vehicles by 2030, stressing that the operation of Self-driving taxis, which contribute to achieving integration between transportation and communication systems by facilitating the movement of mass transit passengers, in addition to facilitating their arrival to their final destinations in line with the specialized strategy for the first and last mile, adopted by the authority last year, for the first or last part of the The journey leading to or from the nearest collective means of transport, and is divided into two parts, group and individual.

