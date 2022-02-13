Last Tuesday, the curtain fell for the Bonnie and Clyde of the crypto world. New York couple Heather Morgan (31) and Ilya Lichtenstein (34) were arrested by US authorities for laundering $4.5 billion (3.9 billion euros) in stolen bitcoins. Just like the famous criminal couple of the 1930s, this duo was anything but media shy. Morgan pursued a career as a rapper and influencer under the alias Razzlekhan.

In 2016, hackers attacked the crypto exchange Bitfinex and looted a large number of bitcoins. Part of the fortune was found in Lichtenstein’s crypto wallet after digital sleuthing. Through a complicated money-laundering project, the couple tried to hide the origin of the money from the authorities’ view. The stolen bitcoins seized by the US Department of Justice, worth $3.6 billion, add up to the largest financial seizure ever by the Department.

The meme world really enjoyed this story last week. Morgan’s high-profile online personality is like a banquet for Twitter users. In a rap video reminiscent of a fever dream, she calls herself “the crocodile of Wall Street” and boasts that she is as cunning as the animal. “I think she should have been in prison for life for what this” [filmpje] also is”, complains a twitterer.

Under the surreal video, Morgan shared the message: “This song represents who I am: a tough CEO and female rapper, ready to take on Wall Street, Silicon Valley and any place that suppresses individual exceptionalism and self-expression.” For the business magazine Forbes she wrote several articles, including one with tips on how companies can protect themselves against cybercriminals.

Crypto rock star existence

For now, her crypto rock stardom seems to have fallen apart. Hanging over the couple’s heads are up to 20 years in prison for money laundering and conspiracy to defraud the US government. Morgan’s absurd online display casts doubt on her savvy, but US justice claims she and her husband used “advanced money laundering techniques.” For example, the two allegedly used fake identities to open bank accounts and automate transactions through computer programs.

Just as the Bonnie and Clyde story lends itself well to film adaptations, the internet expects a movie or series about the crypto couple to be soon. “Good luck to the actress who will star in an inevitable series about the $3.6 billion crypto money-laundering con artist whose voice and rap videos make Elizabeth Holmes look mild,” writes someone on Twitter. Holmes is the businesswoman who conquered Silicon Valley with her startup Theranos and was later accused of fraud and deception. From April 20, her story, which also went viral, will be told in the Disney + series The Dropout†

The internet would be a boring place without a constant stream of viral eccentrics. But those who watch Morgan’s cringe-inducing rapping attempts in a dozen TikToks and YouTube videos are more in need of a social media detox.

