The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai intends to offer 350 unique three-, four- and five-digit numbers for the license plates of private and classic vehicles and motorcycles of the categories: (HIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ).

The electronic auction bears the number (66) in the Authority’s electronic auction series for the distinctive numbers of vehicle and motorcycle license plates.

Registration for the auction begins on Monday, January 24, while the auction begins on Monday, January 31, at 8 am, and lasts only five days.

The sale of numbers in the auction will be subject to the application of a value-added tax of 5%, and participation in the auction requires that the customer have a traffic file in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to depositing a security check addressed to the authority in the amount of 5,000 dirhams, in addition to 120 dirhams paid as non-refundable subscription fees at happiness centers Customers (Umm Ramool, Al Barsha, Deira).

Payment can be made by credit card on the website www.rta.ae Or through the Dubai Drive app.

Electronic auctions are of great importance to a wide segment of the public who prefer to participate in them, as it gives them the freedom to choose numbers without trouble or waiting, in addition to that this type of auctions contribute to enhancing the electronic services offered by the authority during its annual plan to improve the level and quality of Executing transactions with the public.



