Commander of the “Center” grouping Mordvichev: Armed Forces of Ukraine have enough strength to attack until the end of August

The commander of the Russian grouping of troops “Center”, Lieutenant General Andrey Mordvichev, on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel, assessed the successes of the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

In his opinion, the Ukrainian military will have enough opportunities to last until the end of the summer, after which there will be a break.

They will have enough time for an offensive until the end of August, they will pull even before the end of August. Then there will be a short break. In the winter, they won’t do much of anything. Well, by spring, I think it’ll all be over Andrey Mordvichev commander of the Russian grouping of troops “Center”, lieutenant general

Earlier, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is going hard. He noted that now the counter-offensive is at an early stage, and also stressed that heavy fighting is underway.

The Ukrainian military said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are losing half of the unit in order to advance a kilometer in a counteroffensive. The fighters also complained about low morale in the units due to high casualties and limited opportunities for offensive success.

See also Prime Minister of Ukraine instructed to send all available generators to Odessa Related materials:

NATO ammunition proved to be ineffective

Mordvichev also assessed the effectiveness of shrapnel ammunition, which was transferred to the Armed Forces of Ukraine by NATO countries. In his opinion, such weapons are ineffective for a counteroffensive.

The lieutenant-general specified that on the eve of the special military operation zone, millimeter-sized cluster munitions were massively used against the 90th and 76th Russian divisions. However, the Ukrainian troops did not achieve the expected result.

There is no effect expected for the enemy for such ammunition, I will say. Noisy, dusty, elementary old grandfather methods of fortification save completely. And armor protection. That is, ineffective Andrey Mordvichev commander of the Russian grouping of troops “Center”, lieutenant general

Mordvichev also said that Ukraine has run out of 150mm high-explosive fragmentation shells, compared to which cluster munitions are less effective for offensive operations.

On July 2, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shelled the city of Tokmak in the Zaporozhye region from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) with shrapnel anti-personnel ammunition. Anti-personnel weapons were used, which are triggered at a certain height from the ground for the greatest spread over the area by striking elements in the form of shrapnel balls.

Armed Forces of Ukraine see the disadvantages of NATO training

The commander of the “Center” grouping noted that the Ukrainian military, who went through the “Soviet school”, see the disadvantages of NATO training compared to the one that existed in the USSR.

According to Mordvichev, the prisoners of war of the Armed Forces of Ukraine told about the training in Germany, where they were trained by the Baltic instructors. The fighters indicated that they were given little ammunition, the focus was on tactical medicine, as well as the storming of the building.

And there is no such target approach defined there for training a fighter of a comprehensive attack aircraft Andrey Mordvichev commander of the Russian grouping of troops “Center”, lieutenant general

The lieutenant general stressed that the Ukrainian military, who went through the “Soviet school”, understand the difference in the approach to NATO military training.

Earlier it became known that the European Union (EU) plans to train the Ukrainian military in the future not on its own territory, but on the territory of Ukraine.

Prior to this, the NATO Secretary General said that the North Atlantic Alliance began to prepare and train Ukrainian troops in 2014.

NATO instructors act as detachments

Mordvichev said that NATO instructors act as detachments in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. According to him, the Russian military see the mercenaries, hear them on the air, and prisoners talk about them.

But so to speak, that there would surrender and take prisoners – there are no such facts. Basically, they act as an instructor, as a detachment for the stability of defense Andrey Mordvichev commander of the Russian grouping of troops “Center”, lieutenant general

In May, captured soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), who laid down their arms in the area of ​​Krasny Liman, spoke about the existence of detachments that shoot soldiers for refusing to participate in hostilities.