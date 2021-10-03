The Roads and Transport Authority has completed the installation of the new generation of ticket vending machines and Nol cards at bus stations in the emirate, in addition to installing a number of smart screens to display instant information on bus timings.

In detail, Khaled Al-Awadi, Director of the Transportation Systems Department at the Public Transport Agency at the Roads and Transport Authority, said: These devices are considered a new generation for selling Nol tickets and cards, which are available with new features for the first time at bus stations where they can be used to pay through debit cards. It is also possible to pay using the Near Field Communication (NFC) feature, in addition to paying via the Virtualized Nol Card in each of the modern sales offices and devices. These devices are also equipped with closed circuit cameras to ensure the security and safety of users, in addition to The ability to get the rest of the amount in case of using banknotes higher than what is required to be paid.

He added: We have installed the new devices at a number of the city’s main bus stations, as part of the authority’s plan to provide modern devices at all transportation stations. Through this, we aim to improve the customers’ experience and make them happy and raise their level of satisfaction, as these devices have high accuracy and efficiency in implementing the various procedures needed by public transportation users.

The Director of the Transportation Systems Department stated that 133 new generation of real-time information screens for bus timings were also installed in 13 public bus stations and five bus stops. This helps public transport users to stay up-to-date with bus schedules through instant updates of information in this regard, and saves bus riders effort and time, and avoids waiting while planning their trips in the event of any emergency changes or rescheduling trips.

He added that this new generation of screens operates on solar energy within the framework of our leadership’s directions to adopt clean and alternative energy in the emirate’s projects, and to use environmentally friendly technologies, which has become a platform and method of work for the Roads and Transport Authority, and that this project comes within the framework of the “smart city” initiative launched by the government Dubai, in addition to the authority’s efforts to facilitate the use of public transportation and provide the best services, stressing that these screens are planned to provide new smart services such as the arrival time of the bus and the next at the station. Touch screens have also been provided that provide the service of trip planning, transportation schedules, and smart services that the authority provides to customers.





