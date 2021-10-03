Atypical sprinter and classics specialist, in 2021 he has already won the Italian and European championship. Today the conquest of the “Hell of the North”

The blue Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Victorious) won the 118th edition of the Paris-Roubaix, a classic 258 km long line (55 of which on cobblestones). The last Italian to win in the Northern classic was Andrea Tafi in 1999.

Colbrelli beat his two escape companions in the sprint, the Belgian Florian Vermeersch and the Dutch Mathieu Van Der Poel. Fourth place for the Trentino Gianni Moscon, protagonist of a very long escape but betrayed by a puncture and a fall that made him reach the trio of the Lombard.

