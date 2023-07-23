Coastguard spokesman Nikos Alexiou told Sky TV that coastguard vessels and more than 30 private boats had evacuated at least 2,000 people, including tourists, from beaches near Kiotari and Lardos in the southeastern part of the island.

The firefighting teams, which received reinforcements from Slovakia, are struggling in the face of new foci of the forest fire, which has been burning for five days and was fueled by strong winds. Water-dropping planes are involved in efforts to put out the fire.

Footage shown on Greek television showed long lines of tourists dragging their belongings while they were walking down a road as part of the evacuation process, while smoke was seen rising in the background.

“We erected fire barriers around the village of Lairma last night, but a 180-degree wind change this morning led to an increase in the size of the fire and its spread for kilometers to a tourist area,” Konstantinos Taraslias, deputy mayor of Rhodes, told Open TV.

The people evacuated by the authorities, according to Taraslias, are currently staying in a closed stadium and in hotels on the island. The Coast Guard said the tourists would be accommodated on three passenger ferries during the night.

The fire has destroyed vast areas of forest since it broke out in a mountainous area on Tuesday. The Athens news agency reported that the fire damaged three hotels in the coastal village of Kyotari on Saturday.

And the civil protection authorities warned of the risk of forest fires breaking out on the island of Rhodes and other regions in Greece tomorrow, Sunday, amid expectations of temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius.

Senior government officials will go to Rhodes to help control the situation.

Fires are common in Greece, but hotter, drier and windier summers have also turned the country into a hotspot for wildfires in recent years.

Meteorologists said that the rise in temperatures is expected to continue until the end of this month.