Dubai (Etihad)

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, witnessed the final match between the Dubai Police teams and the positive spirit, at the conclusion of the activities of the Ramadan 2022 Football Loyalty Championship in its fourth edition, as part of the Challenge Cup on the occasion of the fiftieth year, in partnership with Dubai Municipality and Dubai Sports Council. In Nad Al Hammar Park, in the presence of Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman Al Malik, Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, and Colonel Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Acting Director of the General Department of Community Happiness and Acting Head of the Positive Spirit Initiative, And a number of officers, officials and sponsors.

His Excellency Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri valued the partnership and cooperation efforts with Dubai Municipality, Dubai Sports Council and the Positive Spirit Initiative team, to support the Rashidiya Police Station initiative in organizing the Ramadan Football Loyalty Championship in Nad Al Hammar Park, which comes within the framework of Dubai Police’s efforts to build positive community relations from Through purposeful social and sports work, instilling the values ​​of cooperation and cohesion, and spreading the security culture in residential neighborhoods.

The final match between the Dubai Police and Positive Spirit teams was characterized by strength, speed and enthusiasm, until the Positive Spirit team settled the result with an orphan goal to win the 2022 FIFA Ramadan Football Championship Cup in its fourth edition.

After the final match, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri and Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman Al Malik crowned the Positive Spirit team with the championship cup, and awarded the players gold medals, while the Dubai Police team won the second place cup and silver medals, then honored the sponsoring companies, namely Hamad Group Bin Sougat, Feathers Fashion, OneClick Government Services Achievement, and United Football Academy.

Major General Khalil Al Mansouri congratulated Al Rashidiya Police Station for the success of organizing the Ramadan tournament this year, with the participation of 13 teams, stressing that it is an extension of the successes achieved by the Ramadan Fulfillment Tournament in its previous editions. He also congratulated the Positive Spirit team on their victory in the championship.

For his part, Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman Al Malik confirmed that the tournament is one of the initiatives of the Rashidiya Police Station to communicate with the residents of the center’s jurisdiction, hear their problems and work to solve them, reduce the number of criminal reports, and strengthen the relationship between Dubai Police and individuals through communication and cooperation together to build a community It is also aimed at filling young people’s spare time with targeted activities in a competitive sports atmosphere, and directing them towards investing their sports energies in a way that contributes to refining their talents and skills.

In turn, Colonel Ali Khalfan Al-Mansoori confirmed that the positive spirit initiative succeeded in reducing negative phenomena by 40% over the past five years, specifically from 2017 to last year 2021, and achieved a satisfaction rate of 96% for the initiative, and that the championship is a translation of the goals The societal “positive spirit” initiative, which is represented in improving the quality of life and enhancing social harmony, in addition to establishing several values, including tolerance and coexistence among members of society, respect and acceptance of others while rejecting all forms of hatred, in addition to spreading sports culture and benefiting from sport as an effective social tool for exploiting leisure time, including It benefits all members of society of all categories and ages, which is what Dubai Police is keen to achieve through the activities and events it organizes annually.