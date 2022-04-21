Moataz Al Shami (Dubai)

Argentine national team coach Rodolfo Arruabarrena confirmed his confidence in the fighting spirit of the “white” players and their desire to provide the best possible performance, to achieve the aspirations of the fans, to compete strongly against Australia and play with the motives of winning the confrontation expected on June 7.

Rodolfo indicated that the team will enter the preparation camp for the Asian supplement on May 24, provided that the players of Al Wahda and Sharjah join the two sides of the President’s Cup final, which will be held on May 27, no later than the day following the final match, while the team will go through an international experience on May 30 or 31, As a last stop to check the readiness of all players.

This came in a press conference held at the headquarters of the Federation, in the presence of Rodolfo and his assistant staff, in addition to Yasser Salem, the national team manager, to find out the coach’s vision for the next stage and how to prepare “Al-Abyad”.

Rodolfo touched on the importance of everyone’s solidarity behind “Al-Abyad”, and asked the fans to play their entrusted role in supporting the team, and crawl behind him to Doha to attend the “Asian supplement” against Australia, and said: The team leaves for Doha a week before the Australia match, and if we succeed in achieving the victory. We are staying in camp, waiting to face Peru in the World Championships June 14th.

He added: The media in South America and Peru in particular, is talking about their confrontation with Australia in the continental play-off. They did not look at us, but we, in all humility, have to prevent this thing, change that and not allow it to happen.

Rodolfo referred to the field visits to the clubs aimed at standing on the daily training of the players, praising the reception received by the technical staff and the great cooperation of the club’s coaches and administrative bodies, and pointed out that the apparatus was keen to travel to Saudi Arabia to follow up international players in the ranks of our clubs participating in the Champions League.

He said: All of these moves are aimed at providing the best ways to prepare the team appropriately for the match against Australia, and what concerns me now is the physical aspect of the players, especially when we are at the end of the season, and there is great pressure for the matches, whether for the clubs participating in Asia, or during the last rounds of the local league Before the May 24th gathering, so we have to make a recovery plan for the players as soon as they join the camp, so that they can perform as we want.

He added, “This matter dominated the discussion with club officials, so as not to overburden the players, especially the participants with their clubs in the “Asian Champions”, as they play stressful matches and in a short time, but I am convinced that we will be physically ready for the Australia match.

Rodolfo expressed his happiness with Omar Abdel Rahman’s return to the stadiums and the performance he has performed with his team in the Champions League so far, after a long period of absence from participation.

And about summoning the player to the national team in the next gathering, he said: Certainly, the return of “Amouri” to participate with the Al-Ahly youth, is in the interest of the Emirati football, and I have previously met with the player and others while they are working what is required of them to be with the team in the next stage, and I trust that the fighting spirit of the “white” players , I will be present because I dealt with them and saw the seriousness and discipline of everyone during the last gatherings of the team.

For his part, Yasser Salem, director of our national team, confirmed that the technical and administrative bodies had already closed the file of the Shaheen Abdel Rahman incident as soon as it was transferred to the Disciplinary and Decision-Making Committee according to the regulations, and pointed out that the focus now is on what is to come, and no one looks back, as everyone senses responsibility. For the next stage and its requirements, and what the team needs is everyone’s support and continued support and support, especially from the fans.

He added: For us, Shaheen’s file has been completely closed and we have a difficult task, and we need to focus on it during the coming period, which is facing Australia in the Asian supplement, pointing out that the next stage is pivotal and important for the team, and it needs everyone’s solidarity and support, and all logistical matters related to the “White” camp. The one that precedes the Australia match has been successfully completed, and now we have to prepare for the match with a high fighting spirit as we used to from the players.

Yasser Salem directed a speech to the national companies and demanded them to play their acclaimed role in supporting the team, by helping support a campaign to transport the masses to encourage and support the national team during the Australia match on June 7, noting that Al-Abyad really needs his fans at that stage of his career.