Dubai (Etihad)

The 39th session of the Dubai Police Ramadan competitions, organized by the Security Awareness Department, with the participation of military and civilians of both sexes, to compete for the first places in the Holy Quran, Hadith and cultural competitions.

Colonel Dr. Ahmed Muhammad Abdullah Al Ali, Head of Religious Awareness Department in the Security Awareness Department, confirmed that the competition witnesses turnout and participation from employees in Ramadan competitions in its three categories, the Noble Qur’an, the Noble Hadith, and the cultural competition, pointing out that Ramadan competitions have been organized since In 1983, it received great support and attention from the Dubai Police General Command, and an annual budget is allocated to it to organize it and honor the winners with valuable prizes.

Al-Aqeed indicated that the Holy Qur’an competition consists of two parts, the first includes memorizing and includes individual only, and teams and individual, while the second section includes recitation of Surat Al-An’am, teams and individual, adding that the Hadith competition aims to memorize and study 20 of the Prophetic hadiths and familiarity with the provisions it contains. Jurisprudence, etiquette and benefits, and finally the cultural competition, which aims to urge everyone to research, read, question and investigate various religious sciences and general culture.

He explained that Ramadan competitions are announced every year before the beginning of the blessed month of Ramadan, in which the winners of the first places in each competition receive valuable gifts within a special ceremony in the Dubai Police, and this would motivate employees to memorize and recite the Holy Qur’an, memorize the noble hadiths, and publish General knowledge.